Bishop announces plans to retire
THE Anglican Bishop of Bendigo Andrew Curnow AM has announced he will resign from the position by the end of 2017. The decision will bring to an end his role as the leader of the diocese for almost 15 years - the longest serving diocesan bishop in Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 6
|tomin cali
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr 4
|Uncle Ramos
|3
|Latino prosecutor in Chesterfield: Violent ille...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|5
|You Don't Need to be Addicted to Prescription D...
|Mar 29
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|If You are Concerned about Vaccines, Here is Yo...
|Mar 28
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|This Bill Needs Passing by Our State Legislature
|Mar 27
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Mar 22
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC