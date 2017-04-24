Bicyclist identified in deadly Richmond crash
Police say John H. Shelton, Jr., 69, was hit at the intersection of Hopkins Road and Veterans Street at 10:39 p.m. Police say the Oldsmobile sedan that hit Shelton was heading westbound in the 1600 block of Hopkins Road and had the right of way when Shelton attempted to ride his bike across the road.
