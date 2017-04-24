Bank of America shutters Brookland Pa...

Bank of America shutters Brookland Park branch despite neighborhood pushback

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

A financial giant has exited a Northside Richmond neighborhood, leaving its real estate - and the banking market in that part of town - up for grabs. Bank of America last month shut down its branch at 1307 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The closure came despite pushback from neighboring businesses and residents, who, with City Councilwoman Ellen Robertson on their side, tried to change the bank's mind .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need MK Ultra? email [email protected] 1 hr John Cathy 1
Officers Work 84 Hours Mon let it die 4
News Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10) Apr 21 Mom 111
vehicle inspections Apr 18 Frank 3
Disturbing Fact About Walmart Apr 17 Shopper 1
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Apr 15 tomin cali 15
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr 12 Big Bertha 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC