Bank of America shutters Brookland Park branch despite neighborhood pushback
A financial giant has exited a Northside Richmond neighborhood, leaving its real estate - and the banking market in that part of town - up for grabs. Bank of America last month shut down its branch at 1307 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The closure came despite pushback from neighboring businesses and residents, who, with City Councilwoman Ellen Robertson on their side, tried to change the bank's mind .
