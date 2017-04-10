Aunt of baby in child abuse video: 'She stuffed the bag in his mouth!'
It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond. She says she posted it because she claims authorities in Humble, Texas - where the child lives - were not taking her calls for help seriously.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Sat
|Well Well
|18
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|3
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 11
|Mechanic
|2
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|2
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr 9
|Bill
|2
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr 4
|Uncle Ramos
|3
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC