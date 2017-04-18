Attorney running 2,451 miles across US to prove a point
And the latter is what criminal defense attorney Darren Kavinoky is doing. The host of Investigation Discovery's "Deadly Sins" is running 2,451 miles from Los Angeles to New York City to bring awareness to wellness-related causes, he told CNN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Wed
|let it die
|2
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|Disturbing Fact About Walmart
|Apr 17
|Shopper
|2
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|16
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|3
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC