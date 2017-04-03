AP's Abernathy given lifetime achievement award in Virginia
Dorothy Abernathy, longtime Virginia bureau chief for The Associated Press, has been honored by the Virginia Press Association with its Lifetime Achievement Award for exceptional contributions to the newspaper industry. Abernathy was honored Saturday at the association's annual conference.
