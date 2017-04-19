Another Boulevard site fetches seven-figure price tag
One week after the Woody's Auto Service building on Myers Street was sold for more than $1 million to make way for a AAA location , a local franchise of fellow car care chain Midas purchased the North American Transmission building at 1208-1216 N. Boulevard for $1.29 million. Midas of Richmond purchased the 15,575-square-foot building in a deal that closed Monday.
