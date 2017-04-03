Agreement bars ad firm from targeting women entering clinics
A settlement with a digital advertising company bars the firm from using a technology called geofencing to direct anti-abortion messages toward women entering reproductive health facilities in Massachusetts, the state attorney general said Tuesday. The agreement was reached after Attorney General Maura Healey investigated whether Copley Advertising or John Flynn, a Brookline man identified as the firm's manager and sole employee, was violating the state's consumer protection laws.
