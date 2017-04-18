Accident involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on I-95 in Richmond
A multi-car accident involving a tractor-trailer and a Virginia State Police trooper is creating major backups on I-95 North in the City of Richmond, just south of downtown. The three-car wreck occurred at roughly 3:45 p.m. at mile marker 72. According to a VSP official, the tractor-trailer struck a Toyota truck and then an unmarked state police vehicle as traffic was slowing on the interstate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vehicle inspections
|Tue
|Frank
|3
|Disturbing Fact About Walmart
|Mon
|Shopper
|2
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|16
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|3
|Non compliance Sanctuary city
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|Sleeping Badge
|Apr 10
|Sleeping Badge
|2
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Apr 9
|Bill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC