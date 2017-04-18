Accident involving tractor-trailer sn...

Accident involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic on I-95 in Richmond

19 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A multi-car accident involving a tractor-trailer and a Virginia State Police trooper is creating major backups on I-95 North in the City of Richmond, just south of downtown. The three-car wreck occurred at roughly 3:45 p.m. at mile marker 72. According to a VSP official, the tractor-trailer struck a Toyota truck and then an unmarked state police vehicle as traffic was slowing on the interstate.

