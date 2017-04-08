a Walk Like MADD Training Sessiona takes place in Richmond
The walk takes place across 90 cities to remember those lost due to impaired driving. One such event took place Saturday in Richmond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|7 hr
|Bill
|2
|vehicle inspections
|7 hr
|Motorcycle Rider
|1
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 6
|tomin cali
|1
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|Apr 4
|Uncle Ramos
|3
|Latino prosecutor in Chesterfield: Violent ille...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|5
|You Don't Need to be Addicted to Prescription D...
|Mar 29
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|If You are Concerned about Vaccines, Here is Yo...
|Mar 28
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC