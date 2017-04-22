a REALa program provides housing for former Richmond inmates
Men and women who have successfully come out of the Richmond City Justice Center's "REAL" program are helping to get the house together for men currently in the program. Donations from all over the city came in for the house, which will house eight men, including a house manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanctuary City----Federal laws
|Sat
|salley MaCkintosh
|1
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Mom
|114
|Officers Work 84 Hours
|Apr 19
|let it die
|2
|vehicle inspections
|Apr 18
|Frank
|3
|Disturbing Fact About Walmart
|Apr 17
|Shopper
|2
|ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c...
|Apr 15
|tomin cali
|15
|Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund
|Apr 12
|Big Bertha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC