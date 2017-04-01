8News takes home 9 awards from the Va. Associated Press Broadcasters awards luncheon
Of the nine awards, three were considered superior. The superior awards were for Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias, John Bernier for Outstanding Effort by an Individual Weathercaster and Evanne Armour for Best Feature or Human Interest Story for Made in RVA.
