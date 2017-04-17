8News takes a a Work Day Pawsa to ben...

8News takes a a Work Day Pawsa to benefit Richmond Animal Care and Control

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Donuts and dogs delivered to your workplace? It was a reality today across the Richmond area through a program called Work Day Paws. "It can be very stressful for them in the shelter, so it's good for them to have time outside of that," explains Victoria Poe, who works with both RACC and Canine Adventure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Disturbing Fact About Walmart 3 hr Shopper 2
News ICE agents arrest 82 people, 68 with criminal c... Sat Well Well 18
Tell Congress Stop Robbing Our SS Trust Fund Apr 12 Big Bertha 3
vehicle inspections Apr 11 Mechanic 2
Non compliance Sanctuary city Apr 11 Law abiding citizen 1
Sleeping Badge Apr 10 Sleeping Badge 2
finallly action to stop robocalls Apr 9 Bill 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,652 • Total comments across all topics: 280,369,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC