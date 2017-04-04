3 rescued from Richmond apartment fire
Fire Officials said the fire started just after 10 p.m. at Essex Village Apartments in the 3900 block of Pilots Lane. When crews arrived to the scene they were met with heavy smoke coming out of the building.
