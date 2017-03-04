William & Mary student charged with abduction, assault

A William & Mary student was arrested on February 27 on charges of assaulting and abducting a student in two separate incidents. William & Mary Police arrested Tejaswi Shrestha, 21, of Fairfax, on one felony abduction and two misdemeanor assault charges stemming from the two incidents that occurred in December 2016 and also on Feb. 26, according to school spokesperson Suzanne Seurattan.

