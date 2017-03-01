What Comedian Todd Barry Has to Say About Richmond in His New Book

Veteran New York comedian Todd Barry has an entertaining new book out, an occasionally snort-worthy diary of sorts -- "Thank You for Coming to Hattiesburg: One Comedian's Tour of Not-Quite-the-Biggest Cities in the World." Barry, who is known for his chaffing humor, nasal delivery and near-perfect timing onstage, documents his 2015 stand-up tour performing before small but enthusiastic crowds in mostly secondary markets: Bs and Cs, maybe a few Ds.

