Watch the Special Olympics opening ceremony featuring artists from Richmond
Watch SPARC take part in the Special Olympics opening ceremony on TV-8 Saturday at 2 p.m. as it airs live from Austria. Richmond isn't just another average city -- it's a great place to live, work, play, and love.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
