Virginia jail officials investigate inmatea s death in cell
The Hampton Roads Regional Jail says inmate Jakim Funderburk was found in his cell with a bedsheet tied around his neck hanging from the top bunk. Guards doing a security check found Funderburk at 12:30 a.m. Sunday and administered CPR until paramedics arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|11 hr
|jane robison
|55
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Mar 7
|Money Hungry GOP
|8
|Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C...
|Mar 6
|gourmet
|2
|Tips from Former House Burglar
|Mar 6
|Compassion forAni...
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|4
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC