'View that named Richmond' saved as City Council approves zoning change
The neighborhood association that previously fought to preserve a historical view supported the zoning change approved Monday night by City Council, which will allow for a five-story development along Main Street. Developers Louis Salomonsky and David White previously proposed a 16-story condo development at 2801 E. Main Street, at the end of Tobacco Row and at the bottom of Libby Hill Park.
