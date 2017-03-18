Va. Delegate from Henrico, James Massie, will not seek re-election
Virginia Delegate James "Jimmie" Massie, of the 72 District in Henrico County, said in a press release today that he will not seek re-election this year. He served on the Education, Appropriations, Rules Committees in the Virginia House of Delegates and as the chair for the Appropriates for Elementary and Secondary Education Subcommittee, the Higher Education Subcommittee and the Appropriations Compensation and Retirement Subcommittee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SS, Medicare, Medicaid NOT ENTITLEMENT PROGRAMS...
|22 hr
|ConcernedCitizen
|2
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|Mar 12
|jane robison
|55
|Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C...
|Mar 6
|gourmet
|2
|Tips from Former House Burglar
|Mar 6
|Compassion forAni...
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb '17
|John Longcock
|4
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC