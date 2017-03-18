Va. Delegate from Henrico, James Mass...

Va. Delegate from Henrico, James Massie, will not seek re-election

Virginia Delegate James "Jimmie" Massie, of the 72 District in Henrico County, said in a press release today that he will not seek re-election this year. He served on the Education, Appropriations, Rules Committees in the Virginia House of Delegates and as the chair for the Appropriates for Elementary and Secondary Education Subcommittee, the Higher Education Subcommittee and the Appropriations Compensation and Retirement Subcommittee.

