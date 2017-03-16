UberEATS now delivering food to some Richmond neighborhoods
Ride sharing company Uber launched its food delivery service, UberEATS, in Richmond, with more than 100 different options. Uber is partnering with several local favorites, including The Black Sheep, Perly's, Zzaam, Gelati Celesti, Duck Donuts, and the North End Juice Co, to deliver to your front door.
