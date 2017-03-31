Two high school students dead after R...

Two high school students dead after Richmond triple shooting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

The two teens involved in a shooting Wednesday have died, police said. At approximately 1:21 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of random gunfire in the 1900 block of Accommodation Street in Richmond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Latino prosecutor in Chesterfield: Violent ille... 11 hr tomin cali 1
2 Myths About Cats Not True 18 hr okimar 2
You Don't Need to be Addicted to Prescription D... Mar 29 ConcernedCitizen 1
If You are Concerned about Vaccines, Here is Yo... Mar 28 ConcernedCitizen 1
This Bill Needs Passing by Our State Legislature Mar 27 ConcernedCitizen 1
finallly action to stop robocalls Mar 22 ConcernedCitizen 1
News How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14) Mar 20 Tim 4
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Final Four
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,970,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC