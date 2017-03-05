Trans Va. teena s attorneys prepare for Supreme Court hearing
As transgender teenager Gavin Grimm prepares to take his case to the Supreme Court later this month, several local groups answered questions from families Sunday night. At a town hall discussion held at Diversity Richmond, audience members asked questions about the Trump administration's rollback on guidelines that protect transgender children attending public schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C...
|3 hr
|gourmet
|2
|Tips from Former House Burglar
|7 hr
|Compassion forAni...
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Data shows large disparity between illegal immi...
|Feb 20
|spytheweb
|7
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|State Employees Pay
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|6
|Help The Victim Not The Criminal
|Feb 9
|Mist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC