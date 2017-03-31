Today marks 1 year since Trooper Chad Dermyer was killed at Richmond bus station
It was one year ago today that Virginia State Trooper Chad Dermyer was killed at the Greyhound Bus Station in Richmond. Earlier this month, Gov. McAuliffe approved legislation that would change the name of the State Route 143 Bridge over I-64 in Newport News to, "Trooper Chad Phillip Dermyer Memorial Bridge."
