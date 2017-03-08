The original Harlem Globetrotters return to Richmond
The Original Harlem Globetrotters are taking center stage at the Richmond Coliseum Friday, March 10 at 7pm as part of their action packed 2016-2017 tour. Know for their basketball skills, providing smiles and sportsmanship this star-studded roster features Zeus McClurkin.
