Store owner Lori Janke works in her store in Newport News, Va.,...
Store owner Lori Janke works in her store in Newport News, Va., Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Janke opposes the proposed raising of the felony theft threshold that passed the Senate but was killed by the House this last legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SS, Medicare, Medicaid NOT ENTITLEMENT PROGRAMS...
|3 min
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10)
|Mar 12
|jane robison
|55
|Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C...
|Mar 6
|gourmet
|2
|Tips from Former House Burglar
|Mar 6
|Compassion forAni...
|1
|white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|let it die
|28
|Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery
|Feb 19
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Midlothian, VA
|Feb 16
|John Longcock
|4
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC