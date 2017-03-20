State of Richmond bike infrastructure and proposed projects

Richmond is continuing its efforts to become a bicycle-friendly city by adding 25 additional miles of bicycle infrastructure, and the public is asked to provide input on the proposed infrastructure, on March 21. So far 25 miles of bicycle infrastructure have been completed under the Bicycle Master Plan, which includes buffered bike lanes and sharrows. The next phase will develop nine bike corridors throughout the city - in Northside, the near West End, Byrd Park/Randolph, East End, Forest Hills and South Richmond.

