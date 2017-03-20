Spotsylvania man charged with assaulting, holding woman against her will
Patrol officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Wolfe Street, around 1:15 a.m. for a reported assault. When they arrived, patrol officers located the victim who reported being physically assaulted and held against her will by a man known to the victim identified as Calvin Whitaker, 23, of Spotsylvania County.
