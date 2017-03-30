*Sing Like a Hummingbird after eating this cake by 'Shaynefully Delicious'
RICHMOND, Va. - Resident foodie Shayne Rogers, AKA "Chef Shon-Yay" was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to walk us through how to create her signature southern-style Hummingbird Bundt Cake with pineapple and pecans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richmond Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tips from Former House Burglar
|1 hr
|Jack Miller
|2
|2 Myths About Cats Not True
|1 hr
|okimar
|2
|You Don't Need to be Addicted to Prescription D...
|Wed
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|If You are Concerned about Vaccines, Here is Yo...
|Mar 28
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|This Bill Needs Passing by Our State Legislature
|Mar 27
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|finallly action to stop robocalls
|Mar 22
|ConcernedCitizen
|1
|How Did Fla. Therapist Accused of S&M with Pati... (May '14)
|Mar 20
|Tim
|4
Find what you want!
Search Richmond Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC