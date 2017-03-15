Sessions Renews Attack on Drug Use: '...

Sessions Renews Attack on Drug Use: 'It Will Destroy Your Life'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Max

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions vowed to crack down on drug use, including marijuana, sowing fresh seeds of doubt about the future of the legal-cannabis industry. "Our nation needs to say once again that using drugs is bad; it will destroy your life," he said in the speech to law-enforcement officials in Richmond, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheater 17 hr Knowsalotmore 1
News Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10) Mar 12 jane robison 55
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Mar 7 Money Hungry GOP 8
Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C... Mar 6 gourmet 2
Tips from Former House Burglar Mar 6 Compassion forAni... 1
white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08) Feb 22 let it die 28
Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery Feb 19 Concerned Citizen 1
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC