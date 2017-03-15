Sessions Renews Attack on Drug Use: 'It Will Destroy Your Life'
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions vowed to crack down on drug use, including marijuana, sowing fresh seeds of doubt about the future of the legal-cannabis industry. "Our nation needs to say once again that using drugs is bad; it will destroy your life," he said in the speech to law-enforcement officials in Richmond, Virginia.
