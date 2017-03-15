School bus involved in crash in South...

School bus involved in crash in South Richmond

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Police said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Harwood and Bowen Streets. They said the initial call was for a vehicle that ran a stop sign and crashed into a school bus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheater 4 hr Knowsalotmore 1
Hillary, Respect the Constitution and Step Down... 8 hr Well Well 5
News Mysterious Boom Heard around Central Virginia -... (Feb '10) Mar 12 jane robison 55
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Mar 7 Money Hungry GOP 8
Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C... Mar 6 gourmet 2
Tips from Former House Burglar Mar 6 Compassion forAni... 1
white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08) Feb 22 let it die 28
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,581,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC