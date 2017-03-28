Samsung's fire-prone Note 7 phone may return after recalls

This Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, file photo shows a damaged Samsung Galaxy Note 7 on a table in Richmond, Va., after it caught fire earlier in the day. On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, Samsung said it's considering bringing the recalled, fire-prone Note 7 smartphone back to market as a refurbished or rental phone after consulting with regulatory authorities and carriers and assessing local demands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.