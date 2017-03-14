RPD looking for southside FasMart robbery suspect
While the suspect's face was obscured during the incident, police describe him as a black male between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. At the time that the crime was committed he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white drawstring, a black shirt and black pants.
