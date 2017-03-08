Richmonders among 24 arrested in conn...

Richmonders among 24 arrested in connection to Virginia-New York gun ring

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

An undercover cop in New York City bought 217 assault weapons, tommy guns and handguns, dismantling a trafficking ring that exploited Virginia's looser gun laws and sent sellers north on buses with bags full of weapons, prosecutors said Wednesday. Traffickers were caught on wiretaps bragging about their ability buy guns for resale, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richmond Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Data shows large disparity between illegal immi... Tue Money Hungry GOP 8
Questions You Need to Ask before Purchasing a C... Mar 6 gourmet 2
Tips from Former House Burglar Mar 6 Compassion forAni... 1
white castle hamburger resturant chain (Feb '08) Feb 22 let it die 28
Scar Tissue can be a Major problem after surgery Feb 19 Concerned Citizen 1
State Employees Pay Feb 16 John Longcock 6
Help The Victim Not The Criminal Feb 9 Mist 2
See all Richmond Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richmond Forum Now

Richmond Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richmond Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Richmond, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,380 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC