Richmonders among 24 arrested in connection to Virginia-New York gun ring
An undercover cop in New York City bought 217 assault weapons, tommy guns and handguns, dismantling a trafficking ring that exploited Virginia's looser gun laws and sent sellers north on buses with bags full of weapons, prosecutors said Wednesday. Traffickers were caught on wiretaps bragging about their ability buy guns for resale, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
