Richmond tire shop pays back customers after 'bait and switch' bust

11 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

A Richmond-based auto body shop will pay back customers as part of a settlement reached with the Virginia Attorney General's Office. Shockoe Bottom Automotive & Tires, Inc., also known as Shockoe Bottom Tires and Emerald Tires, was accused of offering tires and services for one price, but ultimately charging customers a higher price.

