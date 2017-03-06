Richmond tire shop pays back customers after 'bait and switch' bust
A Richmond-based auto body shop will pay back customers as part of a settlement reached with the Virginia Attorney General's Office. Shockoe Bottom Automotive & Tires, Inc., also known as Shockoe Bottom Tires and Emerald Tires, was accused of offering tires and services for one price, but ultimately charging customers a higher price.
