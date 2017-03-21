The 15th Annual Richmond SPCA Dog Jog and 5K Run, Saturday, March 25, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robins-Starr Humane Center, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond. The day begins with a chip-timed 5K run/walk for people only, followed by a dog-friendly, leisurely one-mile Dog Jog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.