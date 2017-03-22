Richmond service groups try to help homeless after Monroe Park closure
Ever since Monroe Park shut down for renovations in November, the conversation around homelessness in Richmond has grown more urgent, and some say more productive. Monroe Park, a pentagonal piece of land that sits in the middle of Virginia Commonwealth University's main campus, has for many years been a spot where the homeless congregated and where groups who help to feed and clothe the needy gathered to provide assistance.
