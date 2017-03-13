Richmond police work to ID man who al...

Richmond police work to ID man who allegedly inappropriately touched woman

Richmond Police are investigating an incident where they say a man inappropriately touched a woman, and officers are working to identify him. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, around 7:30 a.m., a woman told police that a man reportedly touched her inappropriately before he ran from the scene.

