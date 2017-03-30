Richmond Police teach life-saving lessons during TASER training

Five hours into an intensive TASER training session with Richmond Police, and twenty minutes into watching a TASER deployed on Richmond police officers, CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit and photographer Dustin Kelley agreed to feel the 1200 volts of energy course through their bodies. All Richmond TASERs, otherwise known as conducted electrical weapons, deploy for five seconds at a time to allow the officer to take control of the situation while a suspect cannot move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.