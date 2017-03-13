Richmond Philharmonic to observe Womena s History Month
It will also feature the world premiere of Elena Ruehr's "Concerto for Violin and Orchestra" with soloist, Irina Muresanu. 'American Women In Music' will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at the Cramer Center on The Steward School campus, 11600 Gayton Road, Richmond.
