Richmond mayor's $681M budget would hike costs of services, not taxes
On Monday, Mayor Levar M. Stoney presented a proposed budget to the Richmond City Council that called for an increase in the cost of city services, but not a tax hike. Stoney emphasized that the budget is built on very limited resources, while at the same time he made a call to build a Richmond that looks good beyond the front page of a magazine or in a restaurant review.
