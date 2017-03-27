Richmond man killed in avalanche in Banff National Park

Massachusetts General Hospital officials said Victor Fedorov and another doctor were snowshoeing in Banff National Park in Alberta when they disappeared on March 14. His body was found three days later. We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that two of our extraordinary and beloved internal medicine residents Lauren Zeitels, MD, PhD, and Victor Fedorov, MD, PhD, died in an avalanche while snowshoeing near Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada.

