RICHMOND: Richmond Home & Garden Show is back March 3-5 at Richmond Raceway Complex with appearances by Kevin O'Connor, host of the PBS series This Old House, and Brent & Josh of Cooking Channel's The Fabulous Beekman Boys, will be speaking about the latest in farm to table living. The show also features more than 250 home improvement and gardening vendors, tiny homes, the pub sheds - enjoying a glass of wine, a Virginia-brewed beer or a tasty cocktail while you get outdoor entertaining inspiration.

