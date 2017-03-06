Richmond firefighters to shave heads in support of boy with cancer
Richmond firefighters will come together and shave their heads, to help support a Richmond firefighter's son being treated for cancer. Caleb was diagnosed with stage 3 Neuroblastoma in February when doctors found a large tumor in his abdomen after he kept complaining of stomach pains.
