Richmond firefighters shave heads to support boy with cancer
Firefighters shaved their heads at the Church Hill Irish Festival Saturday in support a Richmond firefighter's son being treated for cancer. Caleb was diagnosed with stage 3 Neuroblastoma in February when doctors found a large tumor in his abdomen after he kept complaining of stomach pains.
