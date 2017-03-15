Richmond cold weather shelter open We...

Richmond cold weather shelter open Wednesday, Thursday

13 hrs ago Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

Richmond's Cold Weather Overflow Shelter will be open Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16 as temperatures are expected to be 40 degrees and below. People in need of overnight shelter can go to the Commonwealth Catholic Charities at 511 W. Grace Street during open hours for shelter and referral to the right shelter.

