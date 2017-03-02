Richmond Black Restaurant Week invites diners to try something new
Richmond may be hosting its first Black Restaurant Week , March 6 to 12, but it has already surpassed other participating southern cities with the number of featured restaurants. The intent of the event is to reach the local foodie community with the food and stories of black entrepreneurship, and to promote economic diversity.
