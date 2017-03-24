'Revealing Richmond'
People take a photo inside one of artist Josh Wiener's rings, part of Richmond's latest public art installment at the south entrance of the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge. Donald Trump may be cutting arts funding nationally, but there's no sign that Richmond's percent-for-art program is going away.
