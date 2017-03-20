Religious leaders stress unity to com...

Religious leaders stress unity to combat bigotry

The Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities hosted the "Standing Together RVA: Remember and Respond" event Sunday at the Emek Sholom Holocaust Memorial Cemetery. Nearly 200 people rallied to stand behind those of the Jewish faith in response to the recent rise in anti-semitic threats and vandalism across the country.

