RadioShack pulls plug on last Richmond locations
Stuck in bankruptcy for the second time in two years, a national electronics retailer is pulling the plug on the last of its Richmond locations. RadioShack is closing its stores in the Willow Lawn and Dumbarton Square shopping centers.
